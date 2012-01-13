ATHENS Jan 13 The Greek government will submit a law to parliament by Monday that could force reluctant creditors to sign up to a bond swap, Greek daily Ta Nea said on Friday without quoting any sources.

Three senior euro zone sources told Reuters on Thursday that Athens was considering such a move.

"The Finance Ministry will submit to parliament today or on Monday at the latest the bill that would oblige the registered minority of Greece's lenders to accept the terms agreed to by the majority of the lenders," the centre-left daily wrote.

The coalition government has a strong majority in parliament, which means the law could be voted easily. (Reporting by Tatiana Fragou; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Susan Fenton)