ATHENS Jan 22 Greece's private creditors are working closely with Athens on a debt swap deal, their chief negotiator said on Sunday, adding that he was confident a deal could be reached.

"We are at a crossroads and I remain quite hopefull," International Institute of Finance chief Charles Dallara told Antenna TV on Sunday.

Greece and its private creditors are converging towards a deal but many details are still unresolved, sources close to the negotiations said during the weekend. Much of the attention will now turn to a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday, and to how EU states and the IMF view the progress in the debt swap talks. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander Editing by Maria Golovnina)