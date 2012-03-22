ATHENS, March 22 Support for the two parties
backing Greece's EU/IMF bailout has eroded further, a poll
showed on Thursday, casting doubt on whether their coalition
government can survive an election set for April 29 or May 6.
The poll showed a surge in the ratings of a new party
founded by a conservative rebel lawmaker who opposes the
policies of technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos.
The way for a parliamentary election opened after Papademos
secured a 100 billion euro debt cut from the country's private
creditors and a 130 billion euro bailout from the European Union
and the International Monetary Fund earlier this month.
But New Democracy and PASOK, the only parties backing
Papademos and the rescue package, may find it hard to renew
their coalition government after the election, the poll showed.
Backing for the conservative New Democracy, the election
front-runner, dropped 5 percentage points to 22.5 percent,
showed a VPRC survey published in weekly magazine Epikaira.
Independent Greeks, a new anti-austerity party founded by
lawmaker Panos Kammenos who was expelled from New Democracy for
opposing the bailout, scored a surprisingly strong 11 percent.
The Socialist PASOK, whose cooperation New Democracy would
need to form the next government, edged up in expectation of a
March 18 leadership change, rising 1.5 percentage points to 12.5
percent. The VPRC poll was conducted nationwide on March 15-19.
New Democracy and PASOK combined dropped to a new record low
of 35 percent. The poll did not say how this would translate
into parliamentary seats. Analysts, however, have said the two
parties may not secure an absolute majority of at least 151
seats if their support drops below 36 to 37 percent.
A total of eight parties would cross the 3 percent threshold
to win parliamentary seats, according to the poll. Six of them
are anti-bailout, ranging from the extreme right Golden Dawn
party to the hardline Communist Party of Greece.
"There is an unprecedented degree of uncertainty," VPRC
pollster Christoforos Vernardakis wrote in Epikaira. "The
pre-election period which will officially open in a few days
will be the most fluid and unpredictable once since 1974 (when
democracy was restored in Greece after a military junta fell),"
he added.
Following is a table with the most recent Greek opinion
polls. Figures are in percentage points:
***********************************************************
Pollster Date** PASOK ND KKE Left LAOS Dem. Indep.
Coal. Left Greeks
VPRC* Mar 22 12.5 22.5 12.5 12.0 3.0 11.5 11.0
Public Mar 15 11.0 25.0 11.5 12.0 4.0 15.5 6.5
Issue*
Pulse RC* Mar 15 13.5 23.0 12.5 12.5 4.0 10.5
Public Mar 3 11.0 28.0 11.0 12.0 4.0 16.0
Issue*
GPO Feb 20 13.1 19.4 9.5 8.5 5.1 12.0
Marc Feb 18 9.8 17.0 8.4 7.6 4.9 10.8
MRB Feb 18 8.2 19.0 8.8 8.2 3.4 10.1
Alco Feb 18 8.0 18.3 8.0 6.2 4.1 8.8
VPRC* Jan 26 12.0 30.5 12.5 12.5 6.0 13.0
Public
Issue* Dec 9 15.5 30.0 13.5 14.0 6.0 9.5
Metron
Analysis* Dec 9 17.1 29.3 13.6 10.7 9.2 5.9
GPO Dec 5 15.3 21.5 10.0 6.1 7.1 6.3
ALCO Nov 18 11.8 21.2 8.0 5.7 5.2 6.3
ALCO* Nov 18 14.8 26.7 10.1 7.2 6.5 7.9
VPRC* Nov 17 18.5 32.0 12.5 10.0 7.0 6.5
Public
Issue* Nov 13 19.5 28.5 11.0 12.0 8.5 7.5
MRB* Nov 13 18.1 33.1 11.0 8.8 7.1 7.5
Public
Issue* Oct 6 22.5 31.5 10.5 9.5 9.0 5.0
GPO Sep 26 15.5 22.3 9.8 4.8 7.9
ALCO Sep 25 15.5 21.3 7.4 5.0 5.6
PULSE Sep 25 15.5 21.5
VPRC* Sep 7 24.5 30.0
Public
Issue* Jul 14 26.5 32.5
VPRC* Jul 14 25.5 29.5
MRB Jun 24 20.8 22.9
GPO Jun 21 20.1 21.0
Alco Jun 21 19.6 21.3
Public
Issue* Jun 11 27.0 31.0
Pulse May 28 19.0 19.5
------------------------------------------
* Poll result effectively excludes undecided voters and
those who refused to say how they will vote, to project how the
poll data would translate into an actual vote result.
** Date of publication
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Alistair Lyon)