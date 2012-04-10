ATHENS, April 11 Greece will call a snap
election for May 6 on Wednesday, government officials said,
launching a campaign that may produce no clear results and risk
implementation of the bailout plan that saved Athens from
bankruptcy.
The election will be the first since the debt crisis
exploded at the end of 2009, dragging the country into its worst
economic recession since World War II, pushing unemployment to
record highs and shaking the euro.
The conservative New Democracy and the Socialist PASOK,
which back the interim government of technocrat Prime Minister
Lucas Papademos, have suffered in opinion polls for supporting
the bailout plan and may not gather enough votes to rule.
Polls show small parties opposing the steep wage and pension
cuts imposed by the EU and the IMF in return for aid are gaining
ground and may stop the leading parties from even forming a
coalition government.
Papademos is set to ask Greek President Karolos Papoulias to
call the snap general election and dissolve parliament at a
meeting scheduled for 1400 GMT on Wednesday, government
officials said.
"They will meet to set the election date," a minister said
on condition of anonymity. "We are expecting parliament to be
dissolved."
Another government official confirmed the meeting would
decide the snap election and said: "The date of the election
will be May 6."
Officials have been saying for days that voters would go to
the polls on the first Sunday of May, after Papademos' emergency
government completed its mandate by clinching a new EU/IMF
rescue deal and a landmark debt restructuring.
"Elections, it now seems, will take place on May 6," Health
Minister Andreas Loverdos told parliament.
COALITION?
Party leaders have already unofficially started the
campaign, with conservative leader Antonis Samaras, whose
cosnervatives are ahead in all opinion polls, telling supporters
over the weekend that he would boost low pensions and create
jobs.
Recent opinion polls show his party would gather between 18
and 25 percent of the vote, ahead of PASOK's 11-16 percent but
far behind the socialists' sweeping 43.9 percent win in the
pre-crisis election in October 2009.
Samaras has said repeatedly, however, that he is aiming for
a full majority and has warned that he might trigger a repeat
election if he does not get enough votes.
"I am entering the field, just as all big teams do, to win.
Not to get a tie, not to lose," he told Mega TV on Monday. "And
if a government cannot be formed ... we will have to go again to
elections."
Some surveys cast doubt on whether the only two parties that
back the bailout can gather enough votes to renew their
coalition, although this is still considered the most likely
outcome.
Both New Democracy and PASOK back EU/IMF reforms such as
opening up of closed professions, slashing a fifth of the public
sector workforce and cutting pensions, but Samaras said he would
renegotiate some parts of the plan.
Whoever wins the election will have to agree additional
spending cuts of 5.5 percent of GDP - or about 11 billion euros
- for 2013-2014 and gather about another 3 billion euros from
better tax collection to keep getting aid, the IMF has said.
The Fund has warned the election is posing a political risk,
casting doubt on the implementation of agreed policies.
Parliament approved on Monday a grant of nearly 30 million
euros to fund its cash-strapped political parties, in a vote
that split lawmakers and triggered some criticism in the
recession-hit country and abroad.
"Don't you think that when most Greek citizens are facing
severe cutbacks, facing unemployment and significant reduction
in their income, that the same should also apply to
politicians?" Guy Verhofstadt, head of the European Liberal
parties, said in a letter to European Commision President Jose
Manuel Barroso.
(Additional by Lefteris Papadimas and Tatiana Fragou; Writing
by Ingrid Melander Editing by Dina Kyriakidou and Andrew Roche)