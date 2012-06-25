* PM Samaras leaves hospital after eye surgery
* Coalition leaders to visit European capitals, US
* New Greek govt wants austerity eased, Germany opposed
By Greg Roumeliotis and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, June 25 Greece's new leaders announced a
trans-Atlantic roadshow on Monday to try to persuade sceptical
lenders to give them more time to repay the country's massive
debt, as hopes faded for any real progress on the issue at this
week's European summit.
Unexpected medical problems will prevent Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras and incoming Finance Minister Vassilis Rapanos
attending the June 28-29 summit in Brussels. The problems also
forced the postponement on Monday of the first meeting between
the new government and Greece's "troika" of international
lenders.
Samaras's government, an unlikely alliance of right and left
that emerged from a June 17 election, has promised angry Greeks
it will soften the punishing terms of a bailout saving them from
bankruptcy in exchange for deep economic pain.
Euro zone paymaster Germany has already rejected major
concessions.
Berlin signalled on Monday that Europe would wait for the
troika's report on Greece before taking any decisions on how to
adjust the bailout package to compensate for weeks of political
paralysis and a deeper than expected recession. A new date for
the troika visit has not been set.
Samaras, 61, emerged from hospital on Monday with a bandage
over one eye, two days after undergoing surgery to repair a
damaged retina. He was under orders not to fly or make the long
road trip to Brussels, doctors said.
Rapanos, a mild-mannered banker reported by Greek media to
have a history of ill-health, will be discharged on Tuesday
after being rushed to hospital on Friday, before he could be
sworn in, complaining of abdominal pain, nausea and dizziness.
The 64-year-old underwent a gastroscopy and colonoscopy, an
official at the Hygeia Hospital told Reuters on condition of
anonymity. The tests, "showed everything is completely normal."
Speaking to Mega TV, government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou
said Rapanos had told Samaras on Friday, after being offered the
job, that he had a "chronic situation" that he had learned to
live with and that it would not effect his ability to do the
demanding and stressful job.
The government said Samaras and the leaders of his two
coalition allies would take their case for renegotiating the
bailout conditions to Europe and the United States as soon as
the prime minister was well enough.
EMBOLDENED GREEK OPPOSITION
"We discussed with Mr Samaras that it would be meaningful,
irrespective of the one-to-one discussions we have with our
counterparts or with other crucial people, to also organise a
common appearance at the decision-making centres," said
Evangelos Venizelos, leader of the Socialist PASOK party.
"These are Brussels, Frankfurt, but also Washington because
of the International Monetary Fund, and of course the capitals
of the big European countries which take part in discussions on
the euro zone's future," he told reporters.
At the two-day EU summit starting on Thursday, Greece will
be represented by Foreign Minister Dimitris Avramopoulos and
outgoing Finance Minister George Zanias in a delegation headed
by President Karolos Papoulias.
Avramopoulos and Zanias met on Monday to discuss tactics,
working from a government programme that calls for tax cuts,
extra help for the poor and unemployed, a freeze on public
sector lay-offs and two more years to bring Greece's deficit
under control.
Much of this programme, agreed by the coalition over the
weekend, would unravel basic elements of a bailout agreement
reached with lenders as recently as March.
It is a wish-list that Germany will almost certainly reject
and the new government is keenly aware that there is a mountain
to climb in winning a softening of the bailout terms.
"We have facts and data to show the medicine is not
working," a government official, who declined to be named, said
after the Avramopoulos-Zanias meeting. "The recession is very
deep and unemployment (at almost 23 percent) is very high."
He warned of "long and tough" negotiations. "Our primary aim
will be to reinvigorate the economy and provide relief to the
sectors of society that are hurting the most."
The coalition of Samaras's conservative New Democracy, PASOK
and the small Democratic Left party faces an emboldened
opposition committed to tearing up the terms of the bailout if
it ever gets into power.
Critics and much of the population argue that the terms are
only driving Greece ever deeper into recession and fraying the
edges of society. But Germany is unsympathetic, frustrated by
the slow pace of reform in Greece.
The debt crisis that began in Athens in 2009 is now
engulfing Italy and Spain, the single currency's third and
fourth largest economies.
EU trust in Harvard-educated Samaras is at a low ebb, after
he opposed Greece's first bailout of 110 billion euros in 2010
and only reluctantly backed the second.
"The most important task facing new Prime Minister Samaras
is to enact the programme agreed upon quickly and without
further delay instead of asking how much more others can do for
Greece," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Bild am
Sonntag.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Harry
Papachristou, Karolina Tagaris and Tatiana Fragou; Writing by
Matt Robinson; editing by Barry Moody)