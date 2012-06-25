* Rapanos taken ill before being sworn in
* PM Samaras leaves hospital after eye surgery
* New Greek govt wants austerity eased, Germany opposed
By Harry Papachristou and Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, June 25 Greece's new finance minister
resigned on Monday due to ill health, throwing the government's
drive to soften the terms of an international bailout into
confusion less than a week after it took office.
Vassilis Rapanos, 64, chairman of the National Bank of
Greece, was rushed to hospital on Friday before he could be
sworn in, complaining of abdominal pain, nausea and dizziness.
The mild-mannered banker, who was imprisoned by a military
junta in the 1970s, has a history of ill-health.
The office of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who only took
office last Wednesday following a June 17 election, said
Rapanos's resignation on health grounds had been accepted.
Rapanos said in his resignation letter: "Following
discussions with my physicians, I have concluded that my health
would not at the moment allow me to carry out my duties fully".
Samaras has only just emerged from hospital himself after
undergoing eye surgery to repair a damaged retina. Both he and
Rapanos had already said they would not be able to attend the
June 28-29 European summit.
It was a worryingly chaotic start for the new government,
formed after the second election in a month and facing huge
domestic opposition to a harsh international bailout and
steadfast European opposition to any watering down of its terms.
Only hours before Rapanos's resignation, a hospital bulletin
said he would be discharged on Tuesday. He had undergone a
gastroscopy and colonoscopy, an official at the Hygeia Hospital
told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The tests "showed
everything is completely normal", it said.
According to a source from one of the three parties in the
new coalition government, Rapanos had been under heavy pressure
from his family to turn down a job in which he would have been
charged with negotiating a softening of the bailout terms.
Earlier on Monday the three party leaders had announced a
trans-Atlantic roadshow to try to persuade sceptical lenders to
give them more time to repay the country's massive debt.
TROIKA VISIT POSTPONED
The medical problems of Samaras and Rapanos had also forced
a postponement of the first meeting between the new government
and Greece's "troika" of international lenders, originally
slated for Monday. A new date has not been set.
Samaras's government, an unlikely alliance of right and left
that emerged from the June 17 election, has promised angry
Greeks it will soften the punishing terms of a bailout saving
them from bankruptcy in exchange for deep economic pain. But
euro zone paymaster Germany has rejected major concessions.
Berlin signalled on Monday that Europe would wait for the
troika's report on Greece before taking any decisions on how to
make adjustments to the bailout package to compensate for weeks
of political paralysis and a deeper than expected recession.
Samaras, 61, emerged from hospital on Monday with a bandage
over one eye. He was under orders not to fly or make the long
road trip to Brussels, doctors said.
Speaking to Mega TV earlier, government spokesman Simos
Kedikoglou said Rapanos told Samaras on Friday, after being
offered the job, that he had a "chronic situation" that he had
learned to live with and would be able to do the job.
Kedikoglou later said the government was not expected to
name a replacement for Rapanos on Monday. A senior official from
one of the coalition parties said a new finance minister was
likely to be announced on Tuesday.
The government said Samaras and the leaders of his two
coalition allies - the Socialist PASOK and smaller Democratic
Left - would take their case for renegotiating the bailout
conditions to Europe and the United States as soon as the prime
minister was well enough.
GREEK TACTICS
At the two-day EU summit starting on Thursday, Greece will
be represented by Foreign Minister Dimitris Avramopoulos and
outgoing Finance Minister George Zanias in a delegation headed
by President Karolos Papoulias.
Avramopoulos and Zanias met on Monday to discuss tactics,
working from a government programme that calls for tax cuts,
extra help for the poor and unemployed, a freeze on public
sector lay-offs and two more years to bring Greece's deficit
under control.
Much of this programme, announced by the coalition over the
weekend, would unravel basic elements of a bailout agreement
reached with lenders as recently as March.
"We have facts and data to show the medicine is not
working," a government official, who declined to be named, said
after the Avramopoulos-Zanias meeting. "The recession is very
deep and unemployment (at almost 23 percent) is very high."
He warned of "long and tough" negotiations. "Our primary aim
will be to reinvigorate the economy and provide relief to the
sectors of society that are hurting the most."
The coalition of Samaras's conservative New Democracy, PASOK
and the small Democratic Left party faces an emboldened
opposition committed to tearing up the terms of the bailout if
it ever gets into power.
Critics and much of the population argue that the terms are
only driving Greece ever deeper into recession and fraying the
edges of society. But Germany is unsympathetic, frustrated by
the slow pace of reform in Greece.
