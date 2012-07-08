ATHENS, July 9 Greece's new conservative-led
government won parliamentary approval on Monday, but faced the
much tougher task of convincing European partners and the IMF to
give it more time to meet the terms of its bailout.
There had been little doubt the government would sail
through the confidence vote after a heated three-day debate in
which it pledged to win back the trust of foreign lenders.
All 179 ruling coalition deputies backed the motion in the
300-seat parliament.
After demanding a long list of changes to Greece's latest
rescue package when it took power last month, the three-party
coalition has struck a more conciliatory tone in recent days as
it faces the prospect of running out of cash without more aid.
It has pledged to push through privatisations and
long-discussed structural reforms, saying those were the first
steps to regaining credibility with lenders.
"We don't want to change the targets of the bailout but that
which is causing recession and hampering us from attaining those
goals," Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said in a speech before
the confidence vote.
"We have been saying the same thing repeatedly all along -
the only way to avoid bankruptcy and an exit from the euro is
through growth and investments."
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras says he has already been
warned by visiting officials from the lenders that he will face
a difficult time at a Monday meeting of the Eurogroup finance
ministers. He has tried to lower Greek expectations of a swift
overhaul of the harsh austerity terms included in the bailout.
Samaras's government - which stumbled off to a rocky start
when both he and his initial pick for finance minister were laid
low by medical problems - will have to juggle strident demands
from home and abroad.
Faced with deep anger against wage and spending cuts in the
130-billion-euro bailout and an emboldened leftist opposition
waiting in the sidelines, Samaras has promised long-suffering
voters that the punishing terms of the rescue will be softened.
But with Greece facing bankruptcy within weeks without its
next tranche of aid, the government has to sing a different tune
abroad - promising the country will stick to its prescribed path
of austerity in the hope of convincing lenders it deserves more
time, money and flexibility.
"DRACHMA LOBBY"
Stournaras sought to reassure some of the concerns of the
so-called troika of European Union, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund lenders by pledging to jumpstart a
stalled privatisation plan and implement structural reforms.
Officials from the troika, who were wrapping up a visit to
Athens on Sunday by meeting government officials, are unlikely
to be impressed until they see proof of Greece's commitment to
reform.
The senior troika officials are due to return towards the
end of the month for more substantial discussions on Greece's
faltering progress in hitting its targets, before deciding
whether to disburse the next instalment of aid.
Athens has acknowledged it is off-track in keeping up with
its bailout pledges, which it blames largely on a deeper than
expected recession and a two-month political limbo due to repeat
elections in May and June.
Debt-laden Greece is now in its fifth year of recession,
with nearly one out of four out of work. Samaras's victory in
last month's election has eased - but failed to fully quell -
concern the country is at risk of leaving the euro zone.
Samaras's conservatives have the support of the Socialists
and a small leftist party, but face a formidable opponent in the
radical leftist Syriza group that wants to tear up the bailout.
"The bailout is a political and economic crime imposed on
the country by the troika," Syriza's charismatic leader Alexis
Tsipras told parliament during Sunday's debate.
"You are not pro-Europeans, you are Merkelists - Berlin
will lead Europe to dissolution," he told the government,
referring to German chancellor Angela Merkel, who is deeply
unpopular in Greece for demanding austerity cuts.
Samaras, in turn, spent much of his final remarks in
parliament attacking Tsipras, accusing him of "terrorising"
potential investors in the country with his anti-bailout
rhetoric and arguing that he was part of the "drachma lobby
group".
(Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by Philippa Fletcher)