ATHENS, July 9 Greece's deputy labour minister
resigned on Monday saying the government was not being
aggressive enough in pushing for changes to an unpopular
bailout, becoming the third cabinet member to quit the fledgling
coalition in as many weeks.
The resignation is a new setback for Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras, whose government had already stumbled to a rocky start
when his initial pick for finance minister stepped down over
health problems.
"The sole reason for my resignation is my personal
conviction that the issue of renegotiating with the troika, as
well as the correction of significant distortions in labour,
pension, social security and welfare issues, should have been
emphatically put on the table from the start," Nikos
Nikolopoulos wrote in his resignation letter.
Analysts said the resignation was far from a fatal blow to
the government but suggested internal rifts were emerging over
the coalition's stance on renegotiating the bailout with the
three lenders - the European Union, the European Central Bank
and the International Monetary Fund.
The government initially demanded numerous changes to the
rescue package when it took power last month, but has struck a
more conciliatory tone in recent days as it faces the prospect
of running out of cash without more aid.
"It is an indication that the government will face internal
problems between groups pushing for a 'hard' and 'soft' stance
towards the troika and the terms of the bailout," said Theodore
Couloumbis, political analyst at Athens-based think-tank
ELIAMEP.
The challenge facing the coalition was underscored when a
think-tank on Monday projected the economy would contract a
steeper-than-expected 6.9 percent this year, a tumble that will
further hamper efforts to cut the deficit and bring yet more
pain to Greeks.
Such a decline would mean Greece's economy has shrunk by a
fifth since the end of 2007, according to the data from the
influential IOBE think-tank, formerly run by the country's new
finance minister Yannis Stournaras.
He replaced banker Vassilis Rapanos who resigned as finance
minister last month after being hospitalised days after he was
named to the post. A deputy shipping minister also quit after it
emerged he had run afoul of a law that prohibits cabinet members
from owning offshore companies.
Nikolopoulos's resignation came hours after Samaras won a
confidence vote in parliament and pledged to win back the trust
of foreign lenders by pushing ahead on privatisations and
long-discussed structural reforms. All 179 deputies from the
three-party coalition, including Nikolopoulos, backed the motion
in the 300-seat parliament.
Samaras's government immediately named a replacement for
Nikolopoulos, and said it was baffled by the resignation.
"There is no reasonable explanation for this," government
spokesman Simos Kedikoglou told reporters.
"The negotiation with the troika has not started yet and
only yesterday he voted in favour of the government. Not
everyone is cut out for tough times."
CHANGING POLICIES, NOT TARGETS
The government has tried in recent days to lower Greek
expectations of a swift overhaul of the harsh austerity terms
included in the bailout, and tried to focus on asset sales and
reforms as the first step to regaining credibility with lenders.
It has said it does not want to change targets in its
bailout, but only policies it says are worsening the recession -
prompting an outcry from the opposition that says the government
has already backtracked on pledges made before the June 17
election.
"They have turned the June 17 mandate for renegotiation and
disengagement from the bailout into plans for its strictest
implementation," said radical leftist Syriza leader Alexis
Tsipras. "They used the drachma as blackmail and they will pay.
They betrayed the popular mandate and they will apologise."
Samaras's government is juggling opposing demands from home
and abroad.
Faced with deep anger at wage and spending cuts in the
130-billion-euro bailout and an emboldened leftist opposition
waiting on the sidelines, Samaras has promised long-suffering
voters the punishing terms of the rescue will be softened.
But the government, facing bankruptcy without its next
tranche of aid, has to sing a different tune abroad - promising
that Greece will stick to its prescribed path of austerity in
the hope of convincing lenders it deserves more time, money and
flexibility.
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras says he has already been
warned by visiting officials from the lenders that he will face
a grilling at Monday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
Officials from the troika ended a short initial visit to
Athens to meet government officials on Sunday and are due to
return later in the month for more substantial discussions on
Greece's faltering progress in hitting its targets, before
deciding whether to disburse the next instalment of aid.
Athens has acknowledged it is failing to keep its bailout
pledges, and blames this largely on a deeper than expected
recession and two months of political limbo due to repeat
elections in May and June.
Debt-laden Greece is now in its fifth year of recession, and
nearly one out of four Greeks is out of work.
Samaras's victory in last month's election has eased - but
failed to fully quell - concern the country is at risk of
crashing out of the euro zone.
