By Harry Papachristou and Deepa Babington
ATHENS, July 25 Trying to convince increasingly
skeptical international lenders that it is serious about
slashing its debts, Greece named a new privatisation chief on
Wednesday and said it would sell a loss making bank that has
been draining state coffers.
The latest visit to Athens by inspectors from the European
Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund has
already begun on a sour note, with officials warning Greece is
hugely off track in meeting pledges under its 240 billion euros
bailout.
"The situation just goes from bad to worse, and with it the
debt ratio," one EU official told Reuters. "Nothing has been
done in Greece for the past three or four months."
Reliant on aid to avoid bankruptcy and an exit from the euro
zone, Greece has been under mounting pressure to show its
lenders that it has finally mustered the political will to push
through reforms under a new conservative-led government.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's government said on
Wednesday it had decided to sell state-controlled agricultural
lender ATEbank. The European Union and IMF have long demanded
the bank be restructured.
Rival Piraeus Bank has said in the past it is
eyeing ATEbank, and other Greek lenders such as National Bank
and Eurobank are also expected to declare
their interest.
Samaras's government named banker Yannis Emiris to lead its
stalled privatisation drive, replacing Costas Mitropoulos who
quit abruptly last week after accusing the administration of
blocking his effort to sell off state assets.
Reviving the privatisation drive is a key part of Greece's
effort to win back the trust of lenders, who have been forced to
bail out the country twice - only to see it fail to meet debt
targets and then accuse lenders of sabotaging its economy.
CRUCIAL JUNCTURE
The lenders' current visit, which began on Tuesday and is
expected to be wrapped up in early August, has already shown
signs that it is going far from smoothly.
The visiting officials appeared unhappy with progress at
lengthy meetings on Tuesday and expressed frustration over lack
of data they needed, a Greek official said.
"They were not pleased," the official said.
Both sides described to Reuters a grim mood at meetings
earlier this month when top EU and IMF officials came for a
brief visit after Samaras's government took office. Niceties
were shunned, with the lenders' anger and exasperation coming
through clearly, Greek officials said.
Exacerbating matters, Samaras's government had hoped to nail
down 11.7 billion euros in promised savings for 2013 and 2014
ahead of this week's visit, but has so far been able to account
for only about 8 billion euros.
"Our country is at a crucial juncture," Labour Minister
Yannis Vroutsis said after meeting Samaras to find the promised
savings. "We will take tough decisions, in a just way".
The government is at pains to show it is making progress -
the environment ministry on Wednesday outlined plans to save 5
million euros a year from cutting rent and operating costs - but
is also wary of a hostile public.
The cuts are expected to draw fresh howls of protest from
Greeks still reeling from earlier waves of austerity that have
pushed unemployment up to record highs and plunged the economy
into what Samaras has called Greece's "Great Depression".
"The same people who are saying morning, noon and night that
they will stick to the euro will lead us back to the drachma
because of their austerity policy," radical leftist opposition
chief Alexis Tsipras said.
With their patience wearing thin, the lenders have been
steadily tightening the screws on Athens in recent days, leaving
Greece with little choice but to speed up reform or face
default.
The European Central Bank said last week it would stop
accepting Greek bonds and other collateral used by Greek banks
to tap its funding until the troika review was complete, leaving
lenders to rely on the Greek central bank.
Further increasing the pressure, the European Commission
said on Wednesday the review would be complete only after a
subsequent visit by officials in September - leaving Greece
dangerously close to bankruptcy while it awaits the assessment.
Greece is due to run out of cash in weeks and its European
partners have so far only promised to cover the country's needs
through August.
Days after being elected in June, Samaras's government of
conservatives backed by the Socialists and a small leftist party
put out an eight-point plan to renegotiate its latest bailout.
Since then, however, the reality of Greece's depleted state
coffers and the growing risk of it being cut loose from the euro
zone has set in, prompting the government to turn its focus to
winning back credibility with lenders.
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Deepa
Babington; editing by Janet McBride)