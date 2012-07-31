ATHENS, July 31 Near-bankrupt Greece is fast
running out of cash while it waits for its next installment of
aid from international lenders, a deputy finance minister said
on Tuesday, sounding the alarm on the country's precarious
financial position.
Greece's European partners have repeatedly promised the
country will be funded through August, when it must repay a 3.2
billion euro bond, but the details of the funding have yet to be
disclosed.
In the absence of that money, Greece would run out of funds
to pay everyday public expenses ranging from police and other
public service wages to pensions and social benefits.
The country is wholly reliant on aid from its European
partners and the International Monetary Fund, who have turned up
the pressure in recent weeks by withholding further aid until an
assesment of Greece's compliance with reforms is complete.
"Cash reserves are almost zero. It is risky to say until
when (they will last) as it always depends on the budget
execution, revenues and expenditure," Deputy Finance Minister
Christos Staikouras told state NET television.
"But we are certainly on the brink, we did not receive the
aid tranche we were supposed to and we have the pending issue of
an ECB bond maturing on Aug. 20."
Greece has narrowly dodged bankruptcy several times before,
with the government carrying out a juggling act of holding off
on paying some suppliers and issuing T-bills until the next
tranche of aid from lenders arrives.
The assessment of Greece's progress in meeting the terms of
its bailout by EU/IMF inspectors, who are currently on a visit
to Athens, is not expected until September.
Adding to the uncertainty, Greek political leaders have been
wrangling over 11.5 billion euros of cuts that are crucial to
appeasing the lenders.
(Reporting by Tatiana Fragou, Writing by Deepa Babington;
editing by Patrick Graham)