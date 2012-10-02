By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS Oct 2 Greece held a new round of talks
with foreign lenders to bridge differences over 2 billion euros
of disputed austerity cuts on Tuesday, with time running short
to clinch a deal before a meeting of euro zone ministers next
week.
Athens has been haggling for weeks over 12 billion euros of
cutbacks that its European Union and International Monetary Fund
lenders have refused to sign off on over fears that some of the
proposed savings are unlikely to materialise.
For the second day in a row, inspectors from the "troika" of
European Commission, European Central Bank and IMF lenders had
to face rows of angry Greeks heckling them as they entered a
ministry building to start discussions.
At the labour ministry on Tuesday, dozens of disabled Greeks
and their carers blocked the main entrance and chanted "We won't
let it pass!" in protest at the cuts. One held a banner saying:
"They handed 200 billion to bankers but cut down on medicine,
treatment and benefits for the disabled."
The protests came a day after Greece unveiled an austerity
budget that predicted a sixth year of recession in 2013 but
failed to convince the troika, which has been sceptical of
Athens' plans to cut health and defence spending.
"The troika is questioning the effectiveness of the measures
related to structural reforms," a government official said,
citing planned savings from restructuring entities in health and
other ministries.
The official expressed optimism that a deal with the troika
would be struck by the end of the week, but a second government
source cast doubt on that, saying such an outcome now appeared
"difficult".
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras was non-commital on the
issue. When asked by reporters, after a meeting with Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras, whether an agreement with the troika
could be reached before the EU Summit on October 18, he replied:
"We'll see".
NO UNIFIED STANCE
Both sources said talks over the cuts were being further
complicated by an internal rift between the EU and the IMF over
how to solve the Greek crisis, as reported by Reuters last week.
The IMF wants Greece to cut its debt further to make up for
going hugely off-track from the terms of its bailout, while
Europe is resisting the option of a new debt restructuring and
instead prefers to give Athens more time to get back on track,
officials have told Reuters.
"If the troika doesn't have a unified stance, the
negotiations become more difficult," the first official said.
Failure to get a deal by Monday will be another setback for
Greece's efforts to quickly unlock its next installment of aid,
without which the debt-laden country faces bankruptcy and the
prospect of an exit from the euro zone.
Athens needs the troika's blessing on the austerity package
as well as a positive review by inspectors on the country's
progress in meeting the terms of its bailout to secure that aid.
But with European leaders scrambling to shore up bigger
economies like Spain and Italy, analysts say Greece will
eventually be handed enough aid to keep afloat to avoid throwing
the bloc into further turmoil.