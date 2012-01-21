ATHENS Jan 21 The Institute of International
Finance said on Saturday that talks on a Greek debt swap deal
were continuing and its chief's departure from Athens was
scheduled and not unexpected.
Charles Dallara, who negotiates a Greek debt swap in the
name of creditors, had "longstanding personal appointments" out
of Greece, the IIF said in a statement.
Greek government officials said late on Friday that talks in
Athens were expected to continue on Saturday. [ID:nL6E8CL02J]
"Talks are continuing," the IIF said in a statement. "A team
of experts representing the Steering Committee remains in Athens
and will be working with government officials on many aspects of
the PSI."
