(Corrects fourth and fifth paragraph to show Dallara worked
with U.S. Treasury on Latin American bonds, not IIF)
By Steve Slater and Sophie Sassard
LONDON Jan 25 Charles Dallara spent two
years in Greece with the U.S. Navy in the early 1970s. Four
decades later he is a regular visitor again, representing the
banks owed money by a near-bankrupt Athens government.
The 62-year old American who still sails, swims and plays
baseball was once a managing director of U.S. investment bank
JPMorgan. He also held positions in the Bush and Reagan
administrations and is a veteran of the sovereign debt crises of
the 1980s and 90s.
Now, many years after the Institute of International Finance
(IIF) he heads last faced a crisis on such a scale, he is back
in the spotlight, representing creditors that stand to lose 100
billion euros ($130 billion) or more in a Greek debt
restructuring.
He helped devise the new bonds for Latin American countries
that defaulted in the 1980s during his years with the U.S.
Treasury, but has acknowledged that he is finding Greece's
current debt crisis much harder to crack.
Euro zone finance ministers now want creditors to lower
their demands. They announced that position just two days after
Dallara, Managing Director of the IIF since 1993, said his best
offer was on the table.
Dallara, who is married with three children, has had his
commitment to the task questioned since he left Athens talks on
Saturday to go to Paris for long-standing family commitments.
And last week's tension in talks among creditors
was broken by occasional laughter: some of those gathered were
amused at a blog comment that had described Dallara as an
"amiable buffoon", according to one of the people present.
But he shows signs of a competitive streak too.
The New York Yankees fan and senior league baseball player
has ratcheted up the pressure on the Greek government, and the
bondholders will discuss their next move in Paris on Wednesday.
Nevertheless it is unclear just how much clout Dallara
wields in talks representing such a complex group of banks,
insurers, hedge funds and other investors.
He brings an impressive contact book and represents more
than 450 firms, but critics say the very diversity of that group
may undermine his position, and that there are other more
important figures in the background.
Dallara is flanked at the talks by Jean Lemierre, an adviser
at BNP Paribas, one of Greece's biggest creditors and
also wielding power behind the scenes. Absent from the talks
themselves but probably the key player, is Josef Ackermann, the
Deutsche Bank chief boss who chairs the IIF.
Ackermann has close links with Berlin and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, who effectively holds the euro zone's purse
strings.
"Dallara's mission is to pave the way for a PSI deal, but he
can't decide on his own. If negotiations arrive at a crucial
point, he regularly calls IIF Chairman (Josef) Ackermann to get
his view," said a person familiar with the process.
"Ackermann is the invisible man at the negotiation table."
Another person close to the talks said there was little
Dallara could do. "Creditors are those to decide in last resort.
No one can be blamed, it is a very complex situation."
Fond of using naval metaphors after his four years in the
U.S. Navy, Dallara has been head of the IIF for 18 years,
arriving after two years at JPMorgan, where he ran its
investment and commercial banking in Eastern Europe and the
former Soviet Union, the Middle East, Africa and India, and
oversaw its emerging markets risk.
RED TAPE AVERSE
Washington, D.C.-based IIF, now in its 30th year, lobbies on
a range of regulatory, financial and economic issues, which in
the past year has drawn in bankers' pay and the need for better
coordination of industry reforms.
Dallara last year warned the raft of new regulations need to
be halted to prevent a sharp contraction in credit in Europe and
other major economies that would hammer growth and jobs.
But Greece has dominated the agenda, and debt restructuring
has always been a key focus for the IIF since it was set up in
response to the Latin American debt crisis.
It was during that turmoil that Dallara moved up the ranks
at the U.S. Treasury -- after an economics degree from the
University of South Carolina and a Master of Arts in Law and
Diplomacy from the Fletcher School at Boston's Tufts University,
highly regarded for international affairs.
He held a number of senior positions at the IMF and in
Ronald Reagan's and George Bush Sr.'s administrations, and was
assistant Treasury secretary for International Affairs for two
years to June 1991.
That included work on the Plaza and Louvre Accords between
leading countries to intervene in currency markets to depreciate
the U.S. dollar (and then two years later to put the brakes on
the greenback's decline), and then helping fix Latin America
after several countries defaulted in the 1980s.
That included the launch of new "Brady bonds" in 1989, named
after Treasury Secretary Nicholas Brady and seen as a milestone
in sovereign debt restructurings.
Nailing down a plan for Greek bonds, seen as essential to
put the country on a stable footing, is proving tough, as
Dallara warned last June: "This is the most complex sovereign
debt crisis I have ever been connected with, because there are
so many players, no unified European view, and the weaknesses of
the Greek economy are extraordinarily serious," he said.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, for one, was
dismissive of the latest poker game. "That happens in every
bazaar ... You do not need to be impressed by that," he said.
($1 = 0.7704 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise and Philipp Halstrick;
Editing by Andrew Callus)