ATHENS, March 5 Major holders of Greek
government debt said on Monday they will take part in a bond
swap plan.
Twelve banks, insurers, asset managers and hedge funds in the
steering committee of bank lobby group IIF said in a statement
they would take part in the exchange. That includes BNP Paribas
, Deutsche Bank, National Bank of Greece
, Allianz and Greylock Capital Management.
"Neither the Steering Committee nor any of its members makes
any recommendation or offers any advice to any other holder of
PSI eligible debt," the statement said. "Each such holder must
make their own decision whether or not to participate in those
offers based on their own particular interests and on the advice
and assistance of their own advisers."
(Writing by Ingrid Melander)