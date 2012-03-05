ATHENS, March 5 Major holders of Greek government debt said on Monday they will take part in a bond swap plan.

Twelve banks, insurers, asset managers and hedge funds in the steering committee of bank lobby group IIF said in a statement they would take part in the exchange. That includes BNP Paribas , Deutsche Bank, National Bank of Greece , Allianz and Greylock Capital Management.

"Neither the Steering Committee nor any of its members makes any recommendation or offers any advice to any other holder of PSI eligible debt," the statement said. "Each such holder must make their own decision whether or not to participate in those offers based on their own particular interests and on the advice and assistance of their own advisers." (Writing by Ingrid Melander)