LONDON Aug 23 Greece is likely to release details of an offer plan to private sector creditors this week, though demands from some countries for collateral from Greece was "a negative development" that could complicate the rescue plan, a bank lobby group official said.

"Things are being finalised. Things are moving to the final stage to be sent out in the very near future," said Hung Tran, deputy managing director of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), which is helping coordinate the private sector deal.

But Tran added: "One complication could be if one or two countries secure a bilateral collateral from Greece, then more countries may want the same, and it makes the whole approval process more complicated and difficult." (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Will Waterman)