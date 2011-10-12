LONDON Oct 12 Losses from a private sector rescue plan for Greece agreed in July would be 39 percent if current market prices for the country's risk profile were used, bigger than the 21 percent loss estimated at the time, a top official said.

Hung Tran, deputy managing director of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), which is helping organise the private sector deal, said criticism that a 21 percent loss was not enough is based on inaccurately evaluating the deal.

"If people properly and correctly -- and consistent with market practice in the past -- evaluate the deal, they should use current discount rates. If they do that it implies the NPV (net present value) discount is 39 percent."

The private sector deal agreed on July 21 was based on an assumed discount rate of 9 percent over the next 30 years, based on an expectation that Greece's risk profile would improve. But Greek debt prices have fallen since the plan was announced and yields have risen to about 15 percent.

The proposed offer has not yet been finalised. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mike Nesbit)