LONDON Nov 16 The lead negotiator on a deal for banks to halve the value of their Greek government bonds said there was limited room for flexibility on the terms to ensure it remains a voluntary plan.

"It's clear that we need to contain the net present value losses for investors," said Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), which is representing private sector holders of Greek government debt.

"We don't have a great deal of room for manoeuvre here but we will ensure it stays in voluntary territory," he told Reuters in an interview.

Investors last month agreed to cut the nominal value of their bonds by 50 percent, saving the troubled country about 100 billion euros ($135 billion). But depending on interest rate assumptions and maturities the net present value loss for investors could remain close to 50 percent, or rise to over 60 percent, and is seen as a key issue.

Dallara declined to say what the upper limit was. He is meeting Greece's new prime minister and other officials in Athens on Wednesday, and meeting creditors in Frankfurt on Thursday to finalise details.

"We have two approaches in mind right now. A singular approach for all investors, and another approach that has two different options. We will be discussing parameters on what we think will work and what won't work," he said. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)