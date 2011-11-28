(Adds details)

LONDON Nov 28 Banks involved in a rescue plan for Greece have set up a steering committee to push forward talks on a voluntary bond exchange before the end of the year.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) said the committee would conduct talks with the Greek and euro area authorities. Co-Chairmen of the steering committee are Charles Dallara, managing director of the IIF, and Jean Lemierre, senior advisor to BNP Paribas.

Investors last month agreed to cut the nominal value of their bonds by 50 percent via a bond exchange, but have so far failed to agree further details of the plan.

Dallara said the Steering Committee would aim to finalise details of the debt plan, based on the outline agreement reached on Oct. 27, and "develop the agreed upon bond exchange by the end of the year."

Thirty firms have joined a private sector credit-investor committee for Greece that was set up on Nov. 17 following talks in Frankfurt, and they represent the bulk of private sector holders of Greek government bonds, the IIF said.

Most members are banks, but they include Greylock Capital Management, Marathon Asset Management and Vega Asset Management.

The Steering Committee includes Alpha Eurobank, AXA, BNP Paribas, CNP Assurances, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, ING, Intesa San Paolo, LBBW, National Bank of Greece and Vega.

Greece is demanding harsh conditions from its creditors in talks about the proposed bond swap, people briefed on the talks said last week.

Banks have agreed to write off half the nominal value of the 206 billion euros of Greek bonds in private sector hands to reduce Greece's debt burden by 100 billion euros.

Banks have agreed to write off half the nominal value of the 206 billion euros of Greek bonds in private sector hands to reduce Greece's debt burden by 100 billion euros.

The Greeks want the bonds' net present value -- a measure of the current worth of their future cash flows -- be cut to 25 percent, one person said, a far harsher measure than what banks had in mind.