ATHENS Feb 11 The chief negotiator for
private creditors over a Greek debt swap deal, Charles Dallara,
urged lawmakers to approve the country's IMF/EU bailout deal in
parliament on Sunday.
In a newspaper interview published on Saturday, Dallara, who
is managing director of the International Institute of Finance
(IIF), said private creditors were committed to a voluntary
agreement.
"I am convinced that the (debt swap) agreement will find
support in the markets, in the shape it is taking and with the
EU's significant support ... We expect a very high voluntary
participation rate," he said.
However, he told Kathimerini newspaper that deadlines to
complete the debt swap are tight, and there was no room for
slippage.
