* Dallara: private creditors committed to voluntary
agreement
* Says "no room for slippage" in debt swap deadlines
* Greek parliament to vote Sunday on rescue package
(Adds quotes)
ATHENS, Feb 11 The chief negotiator for
private creditors over a Greek debt swap deal, Charles Dallara,
urged lawmakers to approve the country's IMF/EU bailout deal in
parliament on Sunday, saying the deadlines allowed "no room for
slippage".
In a newspaper interview published on Saturday, Dallara, who
is managing director of the International Institute of Finance
(IIF), said private creditors were committed to a voluntary
agreement and that he was convinced the scheme would be a
success.
"I want to encourage them to vote for it ... it is important
for lawmakers to understand what is at stake," Dallara told
Kathimerini newspaper.
"I am convinced that the (debt swap) agreement will find
support in the markets, in the shape it is taking and with the
EU's significant support," he said. "We expect a very high
voluntary participation rate."
Dallara, however, said deadlines to complete the debt swap
were tight, and there was "no room for slippage".
The Greek parliament votes on Sunday on the 130 billion euro
rescue package, which includes a further 3.3 billion euros in
deeply unpopular budget cuts this year. Greece needs the funds
by next month to avoid bankruptcy.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Saturday the
country had until Feb. 17 to submit the debt swap offer to
private sector bondholders, before a March 20 deadline to repay
bonds worth 14.5 billion euros.
Asked whether the European Central Bank should also accept
value reductions on their bond holdings, Dallara told the
newspaper: "It is important that everyone shares a fair part of
the burden."
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by David Stamp)