LONDON Dec 13 A deal to restructure Greek bonds could see banks rank on an equal footing with official euro zone lenders to the country under a plan being discussed, one of the lead negotiators said on Tuesday.

That could see private sector creditors rank "pari passu" with the claims of the EFSF euro zone bailout fund and sovereign creditors, with coupons on the new bonds paid at the same time as interest payment on loans.

Creditors, Greek officials and other authorities have this week discussed a debt-swap deal that could involve a co-financing structure to improve the quality of the new Greek bonds issued to banks under a proposed bond swap, said Charles Dallara, head of the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

"We've made progress, but there are a number of remaining unresolved issues that will require much further effort by all parties if we're to find common ground," Dallara told Reuters by telephone. He said talks were likely to restart in Paris on Thursday or Friday. (Reporting by Steve Slater)