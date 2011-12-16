LONDON Dec 16 Private-sector holders of Greek bonds said talks on Friday in Paris to advance a debt swap plan made progress and authorities are willing to work on how the quality of new bonds can be enhanced.

A joint statement by the Greek authorities and the steering committee of the private creditor-investor committee for Greece, issued by the Institute of International Finance, said "both sides agreed to continue their effort to find a voluntary solution" to help Greece's recovery efforts.

Banks want a deal to restructure Greek bonds to rank them on an equal footing with official euro zone lenders to the country. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Ron Askew)