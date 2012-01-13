UPDATE 2-Inflation picks up to multi-year highs in China as cbank eyes tighter policy
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest since May 2014
BRUSSELS Jan 13 Private holders of Greek bonds represented by the Institute for International Finance (IIF) said on Friday they had halted debt restructuring talks with Athens to reflect on whether the deal should be kept voluntary, the IIF said in a statement.
"Under the circumstances, discussions with Greece and the official sector are paused for reflection on the benefits of a voluntary approach," said the statement, emailed to Reuters.
Euro zone leaders and the IIF agreed in late October that euro zone governments would provide Greece with a second bailout package worth up to 130 billion euros, but that banks would voluntarily forgive Greece 50 percent of privately held debts, or 103 billion euros.
The voluntary aspect of the deal was to prevent triggering the payout of insurance that investors bought against a Greek default.
"Unfortunately, despite the efforts of Greece's leadership, the proposal put forward... has not produced a constructive consolidated response by all parties, consistent with a voluntary exchange of Greek sovereign debt and the October 26/27 agreement," the statement said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Luke Baker)
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest since May 2014
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02142017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Minister for State of Electronics P.P. Chaudhary, Joint Secretary Sanjeev Mittal and Microsoft Corp. India Chairman Bhaskar Pramanik at CII event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Union Bank of Indi
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 In the mountainous folds of California lie hundreds of dams that played a vital role in making it America's wealthiest and most populous state.