LONDON/ATHENS Jan 21 The representatives of Greece's private creditors have left Athens and debt swap talks will continue over the phone during the weekend, sources close to the negotiations said, adding that it was unlikely that a deal would be clinched before next week.

One source said that Institute of International Finance chief Charles Dallara and Jean Lemierre, special adviser to the chairman, had flown to Paris on Saturday morning after two days of talks with senior Greek officials in Athens.

"Things are complicated, we are getting closer on the numbers but there is still quite some work ahead," the source said. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Dina Kyriakidou; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alison Birrane)