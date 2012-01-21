LONDON/ATHENS Jan 21 The representatives
of Greece's private creditors have left Athens and debt swap
talks will continue over the phone during the weekend, sources
close to the negotiations said, adding that it was unlikely that
a deal would be clinched before next week.
One source said that Institute of International Finance
chief Charles Dallara and Jean Lemierre, special adviser to the
chairman, had flown to Paris on Saturday morning after two days
of talks with senior Greek officials in Athens.
"Things are complicated, we are getting closer on the
numbers but there is still quite some work ahead," the source
said.
