LONDON Oct 15 The lead negotiator for private sector holders of Greek debt has said investors are unwilling to accept greater losses on their bonds and that a deal laid out in July should proceed.

Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), criticised European leaders for failing to allow the July deal to proceed and said greater losses imposed on bondholders could prompt investors to sell other countries' sovereign debt, destabilising the single currency.

"We do not see that a compelling case has been made to reopen the deal," Dallara said in Saturday's Financial Times. "A deal is a deal."

A spokesman for the IIF said the comments were accurate. Dallara is in Europe to discuss the deal and will continue talks next week, the spokesman said.

Getting holders of Greek bonds to agree to take a loss was part of a 109 billion euro ($151 billion) Greek bailout agreed in July, but the deal has not yet been finalised and there has been criticism that what is known as the "haircut" taken by creditors is not enough.

The IIF said in July the loss for bondholders would be about 21 percent, but an official from the IIF this week told Reuters that based on current market prices the loss would equate to 39 percent, following a rise in Greece's risk profile.

Some countries want the loss to be over 50 percent, however, and want the deal re-opened.

"Circumstances have changed for everyone, but the Greek programme is back on track with the IMF," Dallara told the FT.

He added that the more difficult economic situation was a reason not to restart talks on the debt deal. "The broader environment has become more complicated for any case to reopen." (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Jane Baird; steve.slater@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 0.721 Euros)