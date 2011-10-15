LONDON Oct 15 The lead negotiator for private
sector holders of Greek debt has said investors are unwilling to
accept greater losses on their bonds and that a deal laid out in
July should proceed.
Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute of
International Finance (IIF), criticised European leaders for
failing to allow the July deal to proceed and said greater
losses imposed on bondholders could prompt investors to sell
other countries' sovereign debt, destabilising the single
currency.
"We do not see that a compelling case has been made to
reopen the deal," Dallara said in Saturday's Financial Times. "A
deal is a deal."
A spokesman for the IIF said the comments were accurate.
Dallara is in Europe to discuss the deal and will continue talks
next week, the spokesman said.
Getting holders of Greek bonds to agree to take a loss was
part of a 109 billion euro ($151 billion) Greek bailout agreed
in July, but the deal has not yet been finalised and there has
been criticism that what is known as the "haircut" taken by
creditors is not enough.
The IIF said in July the loss for bondholders would be about
21 percent, but an official from the IIF this week told Reuters
that based on current market prices the loss would equate to 39
percent, following a rise in Greece's risk profile.
Some countries want the loss to be over 50 percent, however,
and want the deal re-opened.
"Circumstances have changed for everyone, but the Greek
programme is back on track with the IMF," Dallara told the FT.
He added that the more difficult economic situation was a
reason not to restart talks on the debt deal. "The broader
environment has become more complicated for any case to reopen."
