GENEVA Oct 4 International banking lobby the Institute of International Finance said it was sticking to a July plan for a private sector contribution toward a bailout of Greece, amid calls by European Union politicians to amend the deal.

"We continue to make progress on implementing the July 21 agreements. Those agreements will provide substantial cash-flow relief, assured financing and debt reduction, and so move Greece towards debt sustainability," IIF spokesman Frank Vogl told Reuters by email on Tuesday.

Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said earlier there was a push to modify the existing agreement on a 21 percent writedown on Greek sovereign debt, known as the so-called Private Sector Initiative (PSI).

"As far as the PSI is concerned, we have to take into account the fact that we have experienced changes since the decisions we took on the July 21, so we are considering technical revisions," Juncker said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Alexander Smith)