LONDON Oct 26 Greek government bondholders have
made a "significant" new offer to take losses on their debt to
help the trouble country tackle its debt burden, the lead
negotiator for the banks said.
A spokesman for the Institute of International Finance (IIF)
said in a statement: "A significant new offer was made by Mr.
Charles Dallara, IIF managing director, on behalf of private
investors in discussions yesterday.
"The offer was for a debt exchange on a voluntary basis in
support of Greece. I am not able to elaborate at this point."
Banks are being urged to take a loss of at least 50 percent
on their Greek bond holdings, but were locked in talks with
politicians over the scale of the write-off just hours ahead of
a crucial EU meeting.
