LONDON Oct 26 Greek government bondholders have made a "significant" new offer to take losses on their debt to help the trouble country tackle its debt burden, the lead negotiator for the banks said.

A spokesman for the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said in a statement: "A significant new offer was made by Mr. Charles Dallara, IIF managing director, on behalf of private investors in discussions yesterday.

"The offer was for a debt exchange on a voluntary basis in support of Greece. I am not able to elaborate at this point."

Banks are being urged to take a loss of at least 50 percent on their Greek bond holdings, but were locked in talks with politicians over the scale of the write-off just hours ahead of a crucial EU meeting. (Reporting by Steve Slater)