DUBLIN May 16 The damage from Greece leaving
the euro would be immense for the rest of Europe, the chief
negotiator for the body representing private sector holders of
Greek bonds said on Wednesday.
"The pressures on Spain, Portugal, even Italy and
conceivably Ireland would be immense," Charles Dallara, managing
director of the International Institute of Finance (IIF), said
in a speech, adding that a Greek exit was possible but not
likely or inevitable.
"I don't want to even calculate the cost to Europe of trying
to stabilise in the case of a Greek exit but it would be huge."
