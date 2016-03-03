(Adds details on Greek debt talks)

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON, March 3 The International Monetary Fund is seeing "good progress" in discussions over Greece's debt and economic reforms but is not insisting on new, tougher targets, a spokesman for the Fund said on Thursday.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a news briefing that he sees an early return of an IMF mission to Greece, but did not offer a date or elaborate on where progress has been made.

"Our views have essentially not changed since the summer, when the original agreement is made. We are not, in fact, asking for anything additional in terms of the agreed targets," Rice said.

IMF and euro zone officials hope to reach a compromise on Greece in talks this week, before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday. The two institutions disagree on how much more Greece needs to do to make its debt sustainable, which could delay further loan payouts.

IMF European director Poul Thomsen stirred controversy on Feb. 11 when he wrote in a blog post that Greece needed further pension cuts to meet the target of maintaining a primary budget surplus of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product.

Greece's finance minister on Thursday rejected the idea of additional pension cuts, while Greek farmers have blockaded roads to protest existing pension reduction plans.

Rice insisted the IMF is merely pointing out what was needed to meet the targets.

"The needed reforms would be less demanding if there was more debt relief on offer from Greece's European partners," Rice said. "There's a calculus between the package of the reforms - the strength of the reform package - and the level of debt relief. That's really where the discussions are now."

Rice also said Argentina was not seeking an IMF loan program, contrary to some media reports. He said the Fund welcomed a settlement deal that Buenos Aires struck this week with debt holdouts 14 years after a default, and a request by Argentina's new government to resume regular IMF consultations.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey and Chris Reese)