ATHENS Nov 1 International Monetary Fund head
Christine Lagarde and new ECB president Mario Draghi will take
part in a working dinner to discuss Greece on the margins of the
G20 summit in Cannes, the Greek prime minister's office said in
a statement.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and Eurogroup chief
Jean-Claude Juncker will be among others attending the dinner,
the statement said.
