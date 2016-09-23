ATHENS, Sept 23 Greece needs substantial relief
to render its debt load sustainable and help set its ailing
economy on a recovery path, the International Monetary Fund said
in an annual review on Friday.
The review, which is separated from current bailout
programme talks, said the debt relief must be calibrated on
credible fiscal and growth targets and noted that current
primary budget goals of 3.5 percent of economic output beyond
2018 are unlikely to be reached.
"The authorities' current targets remain unrealistic, in
that they still assume that Greece will attain and sustain
primary surpluses of 3.5 percent of GDP for many decades despite
double-digit unemployment rates," the IMF review said.
"It cannot be assumed that Greece can simply grow out of its
debt problem. Further debt relief will be required to restore
sustainability."
The IMF said that Greek banks must reduce their load of
non-performing loans rapidly to set the stage for credit growth
in the economy and that structural reforms need to be
accelerated to boost productivity and growth.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)