ATHENS, Sept 19 Greece's second bailout, agreed
by EU leaders in July, has bought the debt-laden country time
but it must show it is taking action and implementing the
necessary reforms, the IMF's representative to Athens said on
Monday.
"You have huge support and you also have time. But you do
need to show that you come together, including in the political
sense," Traa told a conference.
"Greece needs to create a level playing field, transparency
in the economy. Reduce licensing, introduce more transparency in
the market ... Take away the sludge out of the engine. There is
a need to clean the economic legislation to set the economy
free."
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and George Georgiopoulos; Editing
by Karolina Tagaris)