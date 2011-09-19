ATHENS, Sept 19 Greece's second bailout, agreed by EU leaders in July, has bought the debt-laden country time but it must show it is taking action and implementing the necessary reforms, the IMF's representative to Athens said on Monday.

"You have huge support and you also have time. But you do need to show that you come together, including in the political sense," Traa told a conference.

"Greece needs to create a level playing field, transparency in the economy. Reduce licensing, introduce more transparency in the market ... Take away the sludge out of the engine. There is a need to clean the economic legislation to set the economy free." (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)