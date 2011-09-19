ATHENS, Sept 19 Greece's EU/IMF lenders have the good will to give the country more time for its economic adjustment program in a weaker than expected economy, but it must stand by its commitments, the IMF's representative to Athens said on Monday.

"One critical thing we learned is that it (adjustment) will take more time because of the implementation capacity in Greece," Bob Traa said. "We will stand by you but you need to implement your commitments."

He added: "There is plenty of goodwill to give Greece more time."

Traa said the debt-choked country had made a strong start on reforms but after municipal elections last autumn the spirit of pushing through reforms waned and this was feeding back into a weaker economy. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)