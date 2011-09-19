ATHENS, Sept 19 Greece's EU/IMF lenders have the
good will to give the country more time for its economic
adjustment program in a weaker than expected economy, but it
must stand by its commitments, the IMF's representative to
Athens said on Monday.
"One critical thing we learned is that it (adjustment) will
take more time because of the implementation capacity in
Greece," Bob Traa said. "We will stand by you but you need to
implement your commitments."
He added: "There is plenty of goodwill to give Greece more
time."
Traa said the debt-choked country had made a strong start on
reforms but after municipal elections last autumn the spirit of
pushing through reforms waned and this was feeding back into a
weaker economy.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and George Georgiopoulos; Editing
by Karolina Tagaris)