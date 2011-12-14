ATHENS Dec 14 Greece is lagging behind
EU/IMF targets, the International Monetary Fund's mission chief
said on Wednesday, adding that delay in reforms was the main
reason why the economy was continuing to contract.
"Reforms are running behind schedule in most areas, this is
the main reason in our view why the economy is continuing to
trend down," Poul Thomsen told a conference in Athens. "We need
more structural reforms in the public sector to achieve deficit
reduction."
He added that the international bailout plan had
overestimated the capacity of the Greek administration to reform
and must be adjusted in a number of areas.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and George Georgiopoulos)