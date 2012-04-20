WASHINGTON, April 20 Greece needs to move faster with its structural reforms, and its bailout program risks to be unsuccessful without better tax collection, an official for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.

"There is a need for a significant reinvigoration of the structural reform (in Greece)", IMF European Department official Paul Thomsen said at a conference at the IMF Spring Meetings.

"I'm not sure this programm will succeed without improving tax administration. This is the key issue in which we have failed so far," Thomsen said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Antonella Ciancio)