WASHINGTON, March 9 The International Monetary Fund welcomed on Friday the private sector's exchange of Greek government bonds for new debt as part of a plan to rescue the deeply indebted nation.

"This is an important step that will dramatically reduce Greece's medium-term financing needs and contribute to debt sustainability," the IMF said in a statement.

"This support by the private sector is a key component of the contribution by all parties to put Greece's economy on a path of growth and financial stability," it said.

Around 86 percent of investors submitted their debt as part of the swap, which closed late Thursday.

(Reporting By Stella Dawson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)