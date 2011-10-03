MILAN Oct 3 Greece needs further fiscal
adjustment, and the budget deficit must come down this year and
next, the director of the International Monetary Fund's Fiscal
Affairs Department said on Monday.
"The fiscal adjustment carried out by Greek authorities was
very marked last year ... Greece has shown it is taking this
programme seriously, obviously what was done is not enough, a
further adjustment is necessary. We have a team in Athens to
assess which measures must be taken," Carlo Cottarelli told
Reuters.
"The deficit needs to come down further this year (compared
to 2010) and next," he added.
Cottarelli declined to say how big an adjustment should be
carried out or to comment on government draft budget figures
released on Sunday that showed Greece will miss its deficit
target this year.
"There is a discussion underway with the authorities to
decide what is necessary to complete the adjustment," he said.
(Reporting By Francesca Landini)