MILAN Oct 3 Greece needs further fiscal adjustment, and the budget deficit must come down this year and next, the director of the International Monetary Fund's Fiscal Affairs Department said on Monday.

"The fiscal adjustment carried out by Greek authorities was very marked last year ... Greece has shown it is taking this programme seriously, obviously what was done is not enough, a further adjustment is necessary. We have a team in Athens to assess which measures must be taken," Carlo Cottarelli told Reuters.

"The deficit needs to come down further this year (compared to 2010) and next," he added.

Cottarelli declined to say how big an adjustment should be carried out or to comment on government draft budget figures released on Sunday that showed Greece will miss its deficit target this year.

"There is a discussion underway with the authorities to decide what is necessary to complete the adjustment," he said.

(Reporting By Francesca Landini)