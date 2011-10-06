ATHENS Oct 6 Greece said on Thursday it concluded talks with the IMF on a vital tranche of aid and would continue discussions with EU inspectors on Friday.

"During a meeting with (Finance Minister) Evangelos Venizelos with the top troika inspectors, the IMF talks were concluded," the ministry said in a statement.

Inspectors from the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank -- known as the troika -- resumed their review of Greece's progress on a bailout deal last week, and an IMF official said the Fund's latest review of Greece's loan programme will be completed within days.

Without the aid, Athens may run out of cash as early as next month, prompting a swift default that would drag the euro zone deeper into a debt crisis already shaking financial markets worldwide.

A senior official from the troika told Reuters on Wednesday that the Greek aid tranche was likely to be agreed but that Athens must first do more to convince its lenders it can implement reforms. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Louise Ireland)