(Updates with troika official denying talks over)
ATHENS Oct 7 Greece said on Thursday it
concluded talks with the IMF on a vital tranche of aid but
inspectors said negotiations on the bailout were continuing and
that there was no final conclusion with any party.
Inspectors from the European Union, the International
Monetary Fund and European Central Bank -- known as the troika
-- resumed their review of Greece's progress on a bailout deal
last week, and an IMF official said the Fund's latest review of
Greece's loan programme will be completed within days.
The Finance Ministry issued a statement saying Minister
Evangelos Venizelos had finalised bailout talks with the IMF and
would resume talks with the European Commission on Friday.
"The talks are continuing," a troika official told Reuters
on condition of anonymity.
Without the aid, Athens may run out of cash as early as next
month, prompting a swift default that would drag the euro zone
deeper into a debt crisis already shaking financial markets
worldwide.
A senior official from the troika told Reuters on Wednesday
that the Greek aid tranche was likely to be agreed but that
Athens must first do more to convince its lenders it can
implement reforms.
Earlier on Thursday, sources close to the troika told
Reuters they expected the talks to continue until early next
week.
