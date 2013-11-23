ATHENS Nov 23 Greece needs to find further savings to meet its fiscal bailout targets but can avoid unpopular across-the-board spending cuts, the IMF's envoy for the country said on Saturday, according to a Greek media report.

"Further measures will be needed for 2014-2016 but they will be on a much smaller scale than in the past," the IMF's mission chief for Greece Poul Thomsen was quoted by the semi-state Athens New Agency as saying, in an interview with newspaper Kathimerini.

"We agree with the (Greek) government there should be no across-the-board measures and that they should focus on areas of waste," Thomsen said.