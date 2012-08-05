Fed harps again on growing risk in U.S. commercial real estate
Feb 14 Federal Reserve officials do not see broad risks developing in U.S. asset markets save for one: commercial real estate.
ATHENS Aug 5 Inspectors from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union concluded a visit to Greece to check progress in meeting its bailout targets and will return in September, one of the inspectors said on Sunday.
"Talks went well, we made good progress. We will take a break and come back in early September," the IMF's mission chief for Greece told reporters after a meeting at the finance ministry.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Feb 14 Federal Reserve officials do not see broad risks developing in U.S. asset markets save for one: commercial real estate.
SANTIAGO, Feb 14 Chile's central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 3.25 percent at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, but said fresh monetary stimulus was probable in the short term.
0830/1330: The Commerce Dept. issues Retail Sales for January.