ATHENS Aug 5 Inspectors from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union concluded a visit to Greece to check progress in meeting its bailout targets and will return in September, one of the inspectors said on Sunday.

"Talks went well, we made good progress. We will take a break and come back in early September," the IMF's mission chief for Greece told reporters after a meeting at the finance ministry.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)