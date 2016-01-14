WASHINGTON Jan 14 The IMF remains fully engaged
with Greece but the exact nature of its role depends on upcoming
discussions with authorities and European partners, an spokesman
said on Thursday.
"We will play as constructive a role as we possibly can,"
International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular
news briefing. "The nature of that role will depend on the
discussions with the partners and the Greeks in the coming
days."
"We've remained engaged with policy discussions with the
Greek authorities on a continuous basis since the summer and
then looking forward, we stand ready to support Greece, not only
with advice, not only with technical assistance, but also with
financing," he added.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)