By Laura Noonan
| PARIS, June 25
PARIS, June 25 Former European Central Bank
President Jean-Claude Trichet accused the International Monetary
Fund on Tuesday of rewriting history by arguing that Greece
should have been made to restructure its debt in a 2010 bailout.
The IMF said in a report this month that it lowered its own
standards to join a flawed programme for Athens, saying: "An
upfront debt restructuring would have been better for Greece
although this was not acceptable to the euro partners."
Trichet, who was head of the ECB until late 2011, said the
Fund never made such a suggestion at the time and should have
taken more account of the need to stabilise the euro zone.
"I have absolutely no recollection that the IMF called for
anything that would be stronger ... in terms of conditionality
or the scheduling," he told Reuters Insider Television in an
interview. "It seems to me that there is some kind of
reconstruction of what has happened."
"Secondly, in any case the IMF would be well inspired in my
opinion to have an analysis on the system as a whole, because
what was happening in Europe was not only (in) Greece," he said.
A June 5 IMF report drawing lessons from Greece's financial
rescues caused tension between European Union authorities and
the global lender and raised doubts about their cooperation in
the Troika of international lenders to euro zone countries.
The European Commission has said undertaking a restructuring
in 2010 would have been wrong, and that the Fund had not
proposed it, while current ECB President Mario Draghi has warned
against judging "what happened yesterday with today's eyes".
The first 110 billion euro rescue for Greece was put
together amid extreme market turmoil in May 2010. Writedowns of
nearly 75 percent were eventually imposed on private bondholders
as part of a second 130 billion euro bailout last year, but the
IMF said many investors had dumped their holdings by then.
Trichet defended the euro zone's handling of the debt
crisis, saying that both the EU and the 17-nation single
currency bloc had demonstrated their resilience in the first
major crisis to hit them since the euro was launched in 1999.
"The resilience of the euro area as an entity has also been
remarkable. Don't forget that nobody would have bet on this
resilience ex ante and that we had the worst crisis ever since
World War Two, in the United States and in Europe," he said.
Asked whether the Troika was dead or could continue to work
together after the row over Greece, he said: "It is
indispensable. Of course it has to do as good a job as possible
taking into account all the circumstances, which are still very
demanding but were extremely grave when the system itself was at
stake."
(Reporting by Laura Noonan; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by
Catherine Evans)