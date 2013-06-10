ATHENS, June 10 Greek industrial output fell 1.8 percent year-on-year in April after a downwardly revised 1.1 percent drop in the previous month, the country's statistics service said on Monday. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN Industrial output y/y -1.8 -1.1* -4.3 -4.2 Manufacturing output y/y -0.6 +1.1 -0.4 -2.4 ------------------------------------------------------ * revised source: ELSTAT