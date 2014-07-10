ATHENS, July 10 Greek industrial output rose 1.8
percent year-on-year in May, from a downwardly revised
contraction of 2.1 percent in April, statistics service ELSTAT
said on Thursday.
The rise is primarily due to a 17.5 percent rise in mining
activity. Manufacturing production also rose by 1.2 percent.
Greek industry declined for six consecutive years over
2008-13, contracting by a total of 30 percent from its peak. But
the indicator has expanded in four out of the last six months, a
sign that the country's recession is bottoming out.
KEY FIGURES MAY APR MARCH FEB JAN
Industrial output y/y +1.8 -2.1* -2.3* +3.0* +0.9
Manufacturing output y/y +1.2 -3.0 -1.5 +1.9 +1.0
--------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou)