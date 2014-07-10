ATHENS, July 10 Greek industrial output rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in May, from a downwardly revised contraction of 2.1 percent in April, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday. The rise is primarily due to a 17.5 percent rise in mining activity. Manufacturing production also rose by 1.2 percent. Greek industry declined for six consecutive years over 2008-13, contracting by a total of 30 percent from its peak. But the indicator has expanded in four out of the last six months, a sign that the country's recession is bottoming out. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES MAY APR MARCH FEB JAN Industrial output y/y +1.8 -2.1* -2.3* +3.0* +0.9 Manufacturing output y/y +1.2 -3.0 -1.5 +1.9 +1.0 -------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou)