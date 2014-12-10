ATHENS, Dec 10 Greek industrial output fell 0.7 percent year-on-year in October after a upwardly revised 4.9 percent contraction in September, its eight straight month of decline, statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday. The drop was mainly due to a 5.6 percent decline in mining output and a 13.1 percent fall in electricity production. Manufacturing production rose 3.5 percent from a year earlier. October's drop was the eighth consecutive contraction in industrial output since February this year, based on revised data that sets 2010 as the base year, ELSTAT said. Greek industrial output has declined for six consecutive years over 2008-13, contracting by a total of 30 percent from its peak. KEY FIGURES OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY (%) Industrial -0.7 -4.9* -5.9 -1.3 -5.6 -0.9 output y/y Maunufacturing +3.5 -2.1 -0.9 +2.3 -3.6 +1.2 output y/y * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Renee Maltezou)