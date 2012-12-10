BRIEF-Milacron Holdings' unit entered into amendment no. 1
* On Feb 15, Co's unit entered into amendment no. 1 which amends previous term loan agreement dated as of May 14, 2015 - SEC filing
ATHENS Dec 10 Greek industrial output rose in October by 2.0 percent year-on-year, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday, after a revised drop of 7 percent in the previous month. ********************************************************
KEY FIGURES OCT SEPT AUG JULY
Industrial output y/y +2.0 -7.0* +2.7 -4.7*
Manufacturing output y/y +1.1 -6.9 +2.0 -7.8
-----------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
* On Feb 15, Co's unit entered into amendment no. 1 which amends previous term loan agreement dated as of May 14, 2015 - SEC filing
* Cousins Properties announces public offering of 63,571,336 shares of common stock
* Viking Global Investors Lp reports a 7.8 percent passive stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc as of Feb 8, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kJ7HOa) Further company coverage: