BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir says IPO raises 21.1 bln roubles
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
ATHENS Oct 11 Greece's statistics service (ELSTAT) on Tuesday released the following data on the country's headline and EU-harmonised consumer inflation in September. ******************************************************
KEY FIGURES SEPT AUG JULY JUNE
CPI y/y +3.1 +1.7 +2.4 +3.3
EU-harmonised +2.9 +1.4 +2.1 +3.1
---------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
Greece makes up about 2.5 percent of the euro zone economy.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.