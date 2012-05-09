BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
ATHENS May 9 Greece's statistics service ELSTAT on Wednesday released the following data on the country's headline and EU-harmonised consumer inflation in April. ****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN
CPI y/y +1.9 +1.7 +2.1 +2.3
EU-harmonised +1.5 +1.4 +1.7 +2.1
--------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
Greece makes up about 2.5 percent of the euro zone economy. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017