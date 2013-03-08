DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily **
ATHENS, March 8 Greece's consumer inflation eased to an annual 0.1 percent pace in February from 0.2 percent in the previous month, its lowest reading since 1968, according to data released on Friday by statistics service ELSTAT. EU-harmonised inflation ticked higher to 0.1 percent from zero in January. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES FEB JAN DEC NOV CPI y/y +0.1 +0.2 +0.8 +1.0 EU-harmonised +0.1 +0.0 +0.3 +0.4 ------------------------------------------ source: ELSTAT
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.